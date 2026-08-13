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Crystal Palace make £1M exit call on Ireland international

Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage.
Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage.Profimedia

New Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage is on course to offload several players before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Maxence Lacroix has already completed a £52M move to rivals Chelsea with Brennan Johnson heading to Everton as part of a swap deal with Dwight McNeil.

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Sage is braced for offers on some of his key players in the weeks ahead, but the French coach is also looking to trim his squad at a deeper level, with Mail Sport claiming Tayo Adaramola is set for a £1M move to Belgian top-flight side Cercle Brugge.

The 22-year-old academy product is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, having spent six loan spells away from the club since 2022, and he impressed with Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of last season. 

Adaramola made his senior international debut earlier this year, starting in the Republic of Ireland’s 5-0 friendly win over Grenada in May, but his path at Palace looks blocked.

A move away would allow the Dubliner the chance of a career refresh and the opportunity to force his way into the Ireland squad for UEFA Euro 2028 qualifying at the start of 2027.

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Tayo AdaramolaCrystal PalacePremier LeagueFootball transfers

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