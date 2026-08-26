Crystal Palace have reportedly move to stump Aston Villa to the signing of Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez.

A product of the incredibly successful Independiente del Valle academy, the highly rated 22-year-old made the move to Belgium in 2022.

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After just over a season with Club Brugge’s reserve side, Ordonez established himself as a key player, making 128 appearances across all competitions.

Now, according to journalist Tomas Taecke, Ordonez is set to move to the Premier League, just not with the side many had expected.

It had been widely reported that Aston Villa were looking to sign the centre-back as part of their major summer overhaul, but that’s no longer the case.

He will instead join Crystal Palace for a fee of €30 million, plus add-ons, with the move now subject to a medical for the currently injured Ordonez.