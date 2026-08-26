Chelsea eye up bold Emiliano Martinez offer

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Argentina international Emiliano Martinez.
Argentina international Emiliano Martinez.Profimedia

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could still be on his way out of the club in the coming days.

Martinez has been considering his future options since returning to preseason after delayed summer break due to Argentina's run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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The 33-year-old played a vital role in Villa’s UEFA Europa League title win back in May, but his No.1 status is unclear, after Unai Emery opted to bring in Japan international  Zion Suzuki from Parma.

Martinez had been linked with a move to Italy, but links to Juventus have fallen flat, with the Serie A giants opting for a loan move on Guglielmo Vicario instead.

Emery confirmed Martinez has spoken to him about the possibility of leaving for a fresh challenge and Chelsea could now table an offer as part of another summer transfer deal between the two clubs.

Morgan Rodgers swapped Villa Park for a £118M deal in July and Villa are considering a move for Nicolas Jackson if Ollie Watkins heads to the Saudi Pro League.

Several moves are viewed as 'watch his space' as Xabi Alonso is unconvinced on Robert Sanchez as first-choice for the 2026/27 season.

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