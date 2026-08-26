‘I think he will stay’ - Sage opens up on wantaway Crystal Palace star Mateta

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage believes striker Jean-Philippe Mateta will remain at the club beyond the summer despite his efforts to leave.

It was recently reported that the 29-year-old was looking to get out of his current Crystal Palace contract, believing the final year should be considered null and void.

Advertisement Advertisement

Essentially, Palace activated an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months in 2024, meaning Mateta’s current deal at the club is set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Mateta has disputed that, going as far as taking his case to FIFA, who ruled that the issue was out of their jurisdiction.

The striker has since been subject to bids from Galatasaray and Aston Villa, both of which have been turned down by Crystal Palace.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their Premier League game against Man City on Friday (August 28), Sage believes Mateta will stay.

“I didn’t see a player who has a problem with the club or us, that’s why he played last game as a starter,” he said.

“If we have a problem with him he will not play as a starter. It may be with the man but not the player.

“I think he will stay. He has the behaviour of someone happy to be here and wants to be here.”