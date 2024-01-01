Crystal Palace go for Union Berlin fullback Gosens

Crystal Palace are moving for Union Berlin fullback Robin Gosens.

The left-back is admired by Palace manager Oliver Glasner.Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Crystal Palace have concrete interest in Robin Gosens after Torino left negotiations as they’re close to signing Borna Sosa from Ajax.

"CPFC have Gosens on their list and Glasner really appreciates him; up to Union Berlin now, as the manager hopes to keep Robin."

Gosens returned to Germany from Inter Milan a year ago.