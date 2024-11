Crystal Palace are eyeing Reims striker Oumar Diakite.

The Sun says Palace have been scouting Diakite regularly this year.

Advertisement Advertisement

And they could move for the youngster with new contract talks for Jean-Philippe Mateta stalling.

Diakite, 20, is an Ivory Coast international and has a deal to 2028.

Reims signed Diakite from RB Salzburg last year for a fee of €2.5m.