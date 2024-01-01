Crystal Palace captain Guehi: Always exciting to play for Carsley

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi says he enjoys playing for England caretaker coach Lee Carsley.

Carsley is under pressure after their Nations League defeat to Greece at  Wembley.

But ahead of England's tie with Finland, Guehi said: “It’s always exciting to play for Lee, he’s definitely someone I respect a lot, someone who I have a lot of admiration for.

“What he’s done for me as a player, how he’s helped me in the younger ages, and helped me improve.

“That’s because of him, that I was able to make that step up to the seniors as well. So it’s been fantastic.”

 Guehi added: “The scrutiny I don’t pay too much attention to, just because I’m not aware too much of it.

“I know we have standards for ourselves in the camp, and we try to set those for ourselves.

“I think it’s important that we put things into perspective. There are loads of senior players in the team, and players in the team have dealt with defeats and difficult moments, so I think everyone’s just riding together and making sure that tomorrow we can go and get a reaction.”

