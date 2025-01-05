Crystal Palace calm over Hughes future

Crystal Palace are calm over the future of Will Hughes.

The midfieder, 29, comes off contract at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the deal also carries a 12 month option and the Daily Mail says Palace intend to trigger the clause.

Hughes has been outstanding for Palace this term and wore the captain's armband last week.

Interest has arrived from across the Premier League for the former Derby County starlet, but Palace have no interest in losing him.