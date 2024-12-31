Craig Fagan exclusive: Hoping for better at Hull; learning from Bruce & Shakespeare; my coaching ambitions

Craig Fagan is hoping former club Hull City can find their form in the second-half of the season.

Currently assistant manager at Maidstone United, Fagan says his time with the Tigers were his best in the game. It was with Hull where Fagan earned promotion to the Premier League in one of three separate spells with the now Championship club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fagan also turned out for the likes of Colchester United, Derby County and Bradford City ahead of embarking on a coaching career.

In an exclusive interview with Tribalfootball, Fagan discussed various topics, including his career highlights, the teams he played for, his coaching experience, and his views on modern football.

Craig, tell us about your best and most challenging experiences as a player...

I enjoyed all my time in football, to be honest. But the most enjoyable period was at Hull City. Being part of back-to-back promotions and then reaching the Premier League was a dream come true. As a kid, I always wanted to play at the highest level, and achieving that was incredible. Another highlight was my time at Colchester United after leaving Birmingham as a youngster. I needed first-team football, and at 18, that was an amazing experience.

The most difficult times were at clubs like Gillingham and Bradford, where we struggled. When you’re not winning, there’s a lot of pressure to turn things around, and those moments were definitely tough.

What about as a junior player coming through at hometown club Birmingham City? What was it like to make your senior debut with them?

Playing for Birmingham City meant the world to me. I’d been at the club since I was eight years old, so making it to the first team was massive. The senior players treated me really well and helped guide me.

Players like Robbie Savage and Jovan Kirovski were fantastic to be around, but I also have to mention Michael Johnson, who had a big impact on me. He supported me in making key decisions and helped me develop as a player.

The most important thing for me was the sense of belonging. Despite being a young player, I felt at home. The big players treated me as an equal, and that made my experience unforgettable.

It was at Birmingham where you worked with Steve Bruce. What was he like back then?

Watching Steve Bruce play for a club like Manchester United was inspiring, so being coached by him felt surreal. He brought a wealth of experience and always commanded respect. During training, I paid close attention to everything he said. He was honest with young players — he’d let you know if you weren’t doing well, but he’d also praise you when you deserved it.

Steve was excellent at managing the squad. He knew which players to use in different situations and had a great sense of timing. His career speaks volumes about his quality as a coach.

And at Hull you played alongside George Boateng...

George was incredible, both on and off the pitch. He’s a very intelligent man and always made time for everyone. On the field, he was a leader and brought a winning mentality to the team. Off the field, we got along really well and still keep in touch to this day.

You could sense his aura and the impact he had on the squad. He was knowledgeable about the game and always gave 100% for the club. I have great respect for him and value our friendship.

There was some great talent at Hull during those times. Tell us a little about Jozy Altidore and Jan Vennegor of Hesselink...

They were very different strikers. Jozy came from the U.S., and Jan came from Celtic, so they brought unique qualities. Playing for a newly promoted team is tough, especially for strikers, because chances are harder to come by. Despite that, they both did well, and I enjoyed playing alongside them. They were talented players with great potential.

You also had a year with Nigel Pearson at Hull. How did you find that experience?

Nigel was very different. He had an excellent assistant in Craig Shakespeare, who handled a lot of the coaching. Nigel focused more on managing the squad and the personalities within it. Sometimes he found it challenging to manage certain characters, but overall, he was a very good coach.

During my time under him, I was dealing with an injury and had to undergo knee surgery, so I didn’t play as much as I wanted. But I still learned a lot from him and appreciated his approach.

You’ve mentioned Craig Shakespeare, who sadly passed away recently. What are your memories of working with him?

Craig was fantastic. His sessions were always enjoyable, and he had a very positive way of coaching. Even when you made mistakes, he would correct you in a way that encouraged you to keep trying and improving. His forward-thinking approach made training a pleasure, and his personality brought the best out of players. He’ll always be remembered as a great coach and an even better person.

So what about Hull this season? What have you made of the campaign?

Honestly, I’ve been disappointed. Football has changed over the years. It used to be all about results, but now it’s also about style of play. There’s a fine line between entertaining fans and securing results. This season, Hull struggled to balance the two. A new manager came in with a specific vision, but things didn’t click. The fans became frustrated, and the results didn’t come.

Hull is a club with a rich history, passionate fans, and the potential to fight for promotion. I hope they can turn things around and get back to where they belong.

Also at Hull you counted on Liam Rosenior as a teammate. What have you made of his move to Strasbourg?

It’s been fascinating to see Liam transition into coaching. As a player, he was quiet and didn’t ask many questions, so I didn’t initially see him going down this path. But he’s done an excellent job. He’s a great guy and has shown his ability as a manager. At Hull, he performed well, and I’m confident we’ll see him back in English football soon.

And what about yourself, Craig? Any plans beyond Maidstone at the moment?

Coaching wasn’t something I initially planned for, but I’ve grown to love it. I enjoy helping players improve, setting up a team to win, and seeing the results of hard work. Currently, I’m an assistant manager, but I’d like to become a manager one day. I’m constantly learning and striving to get better.

For me, it’s about creating a team that plays attractive football and makes the fans proud. There’s nothing better than seeing supporters leave the stadium with smiles on their faces.