Coufal on competition at West Ham: I have to fight even more, but I am not giving up

West Ham United defender Vladimír Coufal has opened up on the challenges he has faced this year and how he is constantly fighting for his position in the side.

The Czech Republic international is up against ex-Manchester United fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka this season.

“I’ve got a really tough opponent (in Wan-Bissaka), and he’s a fantastic player both defensively and offensively, but this is expected at a Premier League team that you have strong competition from players in the same positions,” Coufal confirmed to the club's website. “It’s been a bit different for me this year, and I have to fight even more, but I am not giving up.

“I have to fight for my spot, but I have always been and always will be a fighter and won’t give up my position without a challenge.

“I’ve played five games this season in the Premier League, and after being on the bench for six games, getting back on the pitch against Everton before the break was very positive for me, and I was very excited to show something.

“Hopefully I will get some more minutes soon and can help the team achieve our targets and ambitions for the season.”

Tonight, the Hammers go up against Newcastle United at St.James’ Park in a game that Coufal feels could be the turning point in what has been a slow start to the season under manager Julen Lopetegui.

“We’re now back to domestic football, and we’re all expecting a tough game at Newcastle, especially under the lights at St James’ Park. They (Newcastle United) will press us very high up the pitch and will play very demanding football as they’re a good side, have a very good manager and have a very vocal fanbase. I enjoy visiting their stadium, and it’s a great place to play football.

“I hope we are able to show something because we need to finally step up and get some good results. We’re looking to start picking up some points. Hopefully we can get a positive result from our trip to Newcastle.

