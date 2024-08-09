Cotcher joins Villa academy after spending time at a number of Premier League clubs

Aston Villa have confirmed that Mason Cotcher has joined the club’s Academy after spending time as a free agent.

After spending time on trial with Arsenal during the 2023/24 campaign, the talented youngster has joined Villa this season.

Cotcher also spent time at Manchester United, Ipswich Town and even the Leeds u18s where he scored a couple goals.

The 17 year old who is an England youth international was wanted by several clubs but finally settled on Villa after spending time as a free agent.

Academy Manager Mark Harrison is delighted with the signing.

“We are delighted to see Mason join us having spent some time with us recently and especially as there was interest from other clubs.

“He has represented England at youth level and is a forward player who has very good finishing and creative skills.

“We really look forward to seeing how he develops over the next few seasons."