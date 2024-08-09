Tribal Football
Most Read
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Omorodion furious with Chelsea after club backs out of transfer

Cotcher joins Villa academy after spending time at a number of Premier League clubs

Cotcher joins Villa academy after spending time at a number of Premier League clubs
Cotcher joins Villa academy after leaving Sunderland
Cotcher joins Villa academy after leaving SunderlandTribal Football
Aston Villa have confirmed that Mason Cotcher has joined the club’s Academy after spending time as a free agent.

After spending time on trial with Arsenal during the 2023/24 campaign, the talented youngster has joined Villa this season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cotcher also spent time at Manchester United, Ipswich Town and even the Leeds u18s where he scored a couple goals. 

The 17 year old who is an England youth international was wanted by several clubs but finally settled on Villa after spending time as a free agent. 

Academy Manager Mark Harrison is delighted with the signing. 

“We are delighted to see Mason join us having spent some time with us recently and especially as there was interest from other clubs. 

“He has represented England at youth level and is a forward player who has very good finishing and creative skills. 

“We really look forward to seeing how he develops over the next few seasons." 

Mentions
Cotcher MasonAston VillaSunderlandManchester UnitedIpswichLeedsFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Chris Turner exclusive: How Fergie transformed Man Utd; my big Sheffield Wednesday regret; today's Prem keepers
Aston Villa ready to deal in Sunderland striker Cotcher
Man City's Phillips wanted by several Premier League clubs