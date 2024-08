Aston Villa ready to deal in Sunderland striker Cotcher

Aston Villa are ready to deal in Mason Cotcher.

The Sunderland striker is available this summer and has spent time on trial with Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Express & Star says Cotcher is now in talks with Aston Villa.

And negotiations are at the stage where a contract offer is being prepared.

Cotcher is an England youth international and made his Sunderland debut last season.