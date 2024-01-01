Tribal Football
Cornet: Southampton must only focus on staying up

Cornet: Southampton must only focus on staying up
Maxel Cornet says Southampton's target is to stay up this season.

The winger arrived in the summer from West Ham United.

"For me personally, and I think for the club as well, the target is just to do everything to stay in the Premier League," he insisted to the Daily Echo

"They did well last season to come up and the best thing to do is to stay in the Premier League and show the quality that the lads have.

"There are young players here but talented players. They deserve to play in the Premier League so we will fight for that, to stay in the Premier League."  

