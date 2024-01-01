Cordoba close to deal for Tottenham striker Soonsup-Bell

Spanish outfit Cordoba are set to make a big signing from the Premier League.

Cordoba are said to have agreed a deal with Tottenham to sign Jude Soonsup-Bell.

The 20-year-old came to Spurs from Chelsea in January 2023, but has not impressed.

Soonsup-Bell, who managed 10 goals and six assists in 19 Premier League 2 matches last term, is on the market.

Reporter Dan Marsh has indicated that the player is set for a medical in Spain.

The deal is a permanent one and will end Soonsup-Bell’s association with Spurs.