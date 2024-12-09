Coote sacked by PGMOL after investigation into conduct

The Premier League referee David Coote has now been sacked after videos revealed him making foul-mouthed comments about Jürgen Klopp surfaced.

Coote was removed from duty after a video released that showed him criticizing former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. An investigation by the Football Association is also still underway regarding an exchange of messages before and after Coote refereed the Championship game between Leeds and West Brom in October 2019 in which he booked Leeds defender Ezgjan Alioski.

Coote denied claims of match-fixing saying they were “false and defamatory”, and “Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field.”

In a statement, PGMOL said on Monday: “Following the conclusion of a thorough investigation into David Coote’s conduct, his employment with PGMOL has been terminated today with immediate effect. David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable.

“Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare. David Coote has a right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment.”

