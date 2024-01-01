Cooper sets season target for Leicester

Tribal Football
Leicester City boss Steve Cooper says staying up must be their target this season.

Cooper understands the ambitions of Leicester fans after their Premier League return.

But the manager told a supporters' Q&A: "I've been coaching professionally since the age of 20.

"Most of the time has been spent teaching young players to be creative and free with their style of play. So that's what I believe in, but we have to take into account context as well. We have to keep it going from winning the Championship and being back in the Premier League.

"I don't think there's any shame, for a club of any size, to say that their first and most important ambition is to stay in the Premier League. It's a balance between building on what we, as a club, achieved last year, adapt it to the challenge of the Premier League and it's my responsibility as the Head Coach to inspire how we play. I want to have the ball and play forward and play with a good tactical idea."

