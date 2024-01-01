Cooper says he is "not fearing failure" ahead of Leicester's Arsenal test

Arsenal will be a huge test at the weekend for relegation candidates Leicester City.

That is the view of their manager Steve Cooper, who admits they are underdogs in this contest.

The Gunners are competing for the Premier League, while the Foxes are hoping to stay in the division.

Cooper stated: “Definitely. They’re an incredible team who have been in great form for a number of years. They’ve been challenging for trophies. We’re coming up against a really tough opponent. It’s these games that you have to embrace and not fearing failure. That’s what we want to do, to back ourselves. We want to go for it.”

On the game preparations, he added: “Everything in our game has to be right, on the ball, off the ball, set-pieces, they’ve scored some important goals from set-pieces. Everything has to be perfect, including the mentality and belief. We need to be mindful of where Arsenal’s strengths are.”

On the gulf between the top and bottom sides in the Premier League, he finished: “I don’t know if it's the biggest it’s ever been. We’re not the only side not to win a game. There’s a big group of teams who are one result away from each other. The guys who have been competing at the top end are well-oiled machines and they’ve been put together with great investment. But I don’t think you can go into a game thinking: ‘Let’s just get through it.’”