Cooper says Genk midfielder El Khannouss move to Leicester is "in motion"

The Premier League new boys are set to seal a deal for Bilal El Khannouss.
The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is set to move to the King Power Stadium from Genk for £20M
“The process is definitely in motion, there’s no point in denying that,” Cooper said at his press conference on Thursday.
“But it’s not complete, so I don’t want to go too early on it. It’s in motion and let it complete first.
“You definitely want young players in the squad as well as experienced ones. You want a blend, and you want to plan for the future as well as compete week in week out.
“It’s a normal thing to add to a squad, particularly when you’re stepping up a league. But as I’ve said, you quickly turn your attention to preparing for games and reviewing games. That’s where my attention has been, on the guys who are here.