Cooper says Genk midfielder El Khannouss move to Leicester is "in motion"

Leicester City head coach Steve Cooper has spoken about an impending transfer.

The Premier League new boys are set to seal a deal for Bilal El Khannouss.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is set to move to the King Power Stadium from Genk for £20M

“The process is definitely in motion, there’s no point in denying that,” Cooper said at his press conference on Thursday.

“But it’s not complete, so I don’t want to go too early on it. It’s in motion and let it complete first.

“You definitely want young players in the squad as well as experienced ones. You want a blend, and you want to plan for the future as well as compete week in week out.

“It’s a normal thing to add to a squad, particularly when you’re stepping up a league. But as I’ve said, you quickly turn your attention to preparing for games and reviewing games. That’s where my attention has been, on the guys who are here.