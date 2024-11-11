Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Cooper responds to fan reaction after crushing Man Utd defeat
Cooper responds to fan reaction after crushing Man Utd defeat
Leicester City boss Steve Cooper is determined to get things right at the club.

The Foxes are not in a great position in the Premier League as they look to avoid the drop.

A 3-0 loss to Manchester United at the weekend led to some boos from away fans at Old Trafford.

There were also ample “Cooper, sort it out” chants from the supporters in the away end.

“It’s a 3-0 defeat and you’re not going to get cheered off whether you’re here at Old Trafford or anywhere else,” Cooper said post-game. 

“Like I’ve said before, I have no problem with any fan’s reaction, good or bad, as they’re entitled to that, especially with three away games, the money they spend, and their commitment.

“I have a lot of respect for that, regardless of what they may feel. Like everything else, I’ll accept any situation and be motivated to help it to feel better and get better and keep going with what we believe.

“We’ve got the international break now to work with the players who are with us. We’ll do extra work off the pitch in terms of reviewing, taking stock, planning, and getting ready for when we recommence. There might be some let-off in terms of getting ready for games, because there is no game next weekend, but there won’t be any days off for the staff.”

