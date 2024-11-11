Man Utd captain Fernandes: Why Garnacho didn't celebrate goal

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes praised forward Alejandro Garnacho.

The winger got the third goal in a 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Garnacho had come off the bench in the game, having been rested by interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Fernandes told the BBC: "Garnacho scored a banger but didn't celebrate like he should because he thinks he has lost faith from some fans.

“I told him people will always moan but lots of people like you and enjoy what you do.

"I told him to celebrate, it was something special. He is a special player, we have difference makers. They are the ones who win us games."