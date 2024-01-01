Cooper makes plea to Leicester board: We need to buy

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper has made a transfers appeal to the board.

Cooper was speaking after their preseason friendly defeat to Palermo on Friday night.

He said, “We need to add players and that’s what we’re trying to do. We were miles better than against Shrewsbury in our general play. But we do our general play to get us into position to create and score a goal, but we didn’t look as clinical or instinctive as we should be. But we want areas to improve on.

“Something needs to happen. We need players in as quickly as possible. We’re trusting each other to get the right ones in, and hopefully sooner rather than later.

“I think any part of the pitch where we can really make a difference in our game, we’re open to (signings). I think there are some areas that are more prevalent in that fact. That’s what we’re trying to do. But if we can’t do things we want, I’m not going to moan about it.

"We’ll get on with it. But at the same time it would be nice to improve because the step up to the Premier League is a huge one and we’ve got to step up as a team. It’s exciting that we’re trying to bring in players we want and if we can get them over the line, it will help in our process of being a competing Premier League team again.”