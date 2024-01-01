Cooper: Leicester the ideal challenge I've waited for

New Leicester City boss Steve Cooper says he's been able to recharge during his time out of the game.

Cooper was sacked last season by Nottingham Forest before taking charge of the Foxes this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

"'I’m really excited, it’s a brilliant challenge,” Cooper told the club's website. “It’s something I really can’t wait to get going with. I’m absolutely motivated for my next challenge, which I’m lucky enough to say is at Leicester City.

“My next chapter was one that I knew had to be right and in my gut I really needed to feel was the right thing and this feels all of those things to me. In the end, it’s about the job that you do, how the teams plays, the results that you get and the way that you go about it.

“That is the nature of the game and our game. Of course, you want to do it in a certain way and you want to do it within what a club stands for. It’s the same for any manager. For me, that’s my challenge here now and I’m so committed to show the best of me for this Football Club, hoping that we can have some success together.

“I’m in a personal position where I’m really hungry and motivated and I’m just really glad that I’ve got this challenge. My next challenge is going to be a really important one and to get it at a club like this is something that I can’t wait to get going with.”

Cooper is eager to build a close relationship with the Leicester support.

The Welshman explained: “I’m really excited to get into the depths of this Football Club and understanding what it means and I take that aspect really importantly. But it’s all with the idea of winning games in a way that the supporters can really identify with.

“Whatever club you’re at, that is the objective, but I know that’s a really important one here and one that I’m really committed to. I watched more or less every Leicester City game from last season. I’ve really gone for that over the last month or so. I’ve seen the atmospheres and the numbers of supporters.

“I should say, a real congratulations for last season, for everybody involved – the players and the management staff and the executive team, the ownership, of course, and the supporters for really sticking together and making that important step back up. That is not an easy one – I know that first hand.

“So, to think that the Club has shown that mentality to come back up as they did, is a really good sign of what can be done when you stick together. And we need to continue that, there’s no doubt about it.

“It’s quite common that a team can go up a league and continue to progress and I really hope that can be the case next season. You have to understand the context of the challenge that you are going into. Personally, the biggest step is Championship to Premier League, there’s no doubt about that.”