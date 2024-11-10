Cooper confident Leicester will score at Man Utd today

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper is confident they'll score at Manchester United today.

A win would see the Foxes leapfrog United on the table.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We’re not going into the game with that in mind," said Cooper.

"We have to have belief in the game plan. It’s not something we’re talking about. We’re talking about getting certain players in certain positions and having an impact on the game."

Cooper continued: "You can go anywhere and create anything. There are no guarantees. Whatever we want to get out of any season is not going to be through good fortune, it’s going to be delivering when it counts. We want to shine at Old Trafford and show who we are.

"We’re good for a goal at the moment. It’s not the plan to leave it so late to get results. At Ipswich we had a chance to make it a game that was ours all the way through and we didn’t do that. It’s good that we’re showing resilience. But we have to show that at the start and during different moments in games. These are conversations that are going on."