Okoli says Leicester's clash with Man Utd critical to their season

Leicester City’s game against Manchester United is a huge one for their season ambitions.

That is the view of Caleb Okoli, who has labeled the game as a critical one.

The Foxes are hoping to avoid relegation and know they cannot afford to slip further compared to the teams around them.

“It will be another big game because it was my first time in the Carabao Cup and now we’re going back there, we’re going to fight for another objective and result,” the Italian defender said earlier this week.

“The result of the last game in Manchester (5-2 Carabao Cup loss) will of course help us to improve and be better for the next game. We will be more prepared for the next game, for sure. Going up against them after a week will help us to know how they are playing and their style of play better.

“We see they have great players and they are a very attacking team with good wingers and attacking players. From that game, I think we know that we have to keep alert in our defending and then we have to keep doing our work and (focus on) our playing style. Hopefully, we can go and get a result