Cooper appreciates "support and goodwill" of Leicester ownership

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper is fully confident of the backing of chairman Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha.

Cooper was speaking after defeat at home to Nottingham Forest on Friday.

He said: “I can see why this club (Leicester) has had the success it’s had with this ownership, because they make you feel like you want to do well. They do that through kindness, support and encouragement.

“When you engage with him (Top) and meet him, he’s kind-natured. You feel comfortable around him, there’s definitely no fear, but a lot of respect. He’s got a big aura. You can be yourself.

“It’s full of support. I felt that even before I accepted the job. That was going to be really important to me on my next job, which ended up being this one.

“They’re rational. They’re understanding. They have good knowledge. They’ve seen a lot now, in terms of performance and results and how seasons can pan out. They understand the challenge.

“The caveat is that there’s an expectation. I’m very clear of the objectives and the expectations that have been set, and they’re not just on the pitch but off it as well. I live and breathe that every day.

“It’s support and goodwill and you feel like someone is behind you and we’re definitely behind him in what he wants to do as well. But we’re under no illusions we’ve got to win games and we’ve got to play well and we’ve got to reach objectives.”