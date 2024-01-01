Cook delighted for Bournemouth after Everton comeback

Bournemouth star Lewis Cook admitted he was delighted at being captain in their most recent game.

The midfielder played his part as the Cherries turned around a 2-0 deficit against Everton.

Having been down by two goals with 87 minutes played, Bournemouth won the contest 3-2 at Goodison Park.

Cook told the Daily Echo after the game: “Football's an amazing sport and for neutrals and for our fans, I think (we’re) delighted.

“Obviously we didn't play very well in the first half, part of the second half and we just turned it on, really, and showed our quality.

“I think we scored the first goal then I didn't really look at the clock and I'm thinking we don't have much time now, but we just carried on pushing.

“I think we probably had five, six attacks in a row. So, like they were doing to us throughout the game, we showed our quality to finish them.

“I think the crosses were brilliant. Take away the goals, the deliveries were top and I think there was four or five of them towards the end of the game.

“If they don't put it on a plate, then we don’t score.”