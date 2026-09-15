Antonio Conte has reportedly emerged as an option for Man United should they decide to part ways with under pressure boss Michael Carrick.

Man United’s start to the 2026-27 season hasn’t gone quite as planned, with just one win from their opening four Premier League games.

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The albeit controversial 1-0 defeat to ten-men Man City in the first Manchester derby seems to have put some real pressure on Carrick.

According to Corriere della Sera, via Calciomercato, Conte, 57, has emerged as an option for Man United should they decide to sack him.

Carrick signed a new deal only months ago, running to June 2029, having taken over from Ruben Amorim last January and guiding the club into the Champions League.

Conte has been out of work since leaving Napoli in the summer and has plenty of Premier League experience, winning it with Chelsea in 2016/17.

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