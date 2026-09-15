Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record

Richarlison responds after Roberto De Zerbi confirms Tottenham exile

European giants keen on loan move for Arsenal ace Madueke

Arsenal lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Mikel Arteta plans Carabao Cup changes

Most read on Flashscore News

All you need to know about the 26/27 Europa League: Dates, fixtures & more

EXCLUSIVE: Calls for Man Utd boss Carrick to be sacked are 'crazy', insists Owen

Teenage superstar JJ Gabriel reportedly asks to leave Man United & refuses to train

Calvert-Lewin shines as imperious Leeds thrash dismal Newcastle

Conte emerges as Man United option to replace under pressure Carrick

Conte emerges as Man United option to replace under pressure Carrick
Conte emerges as Man United option to replace under pressure CarrickInsidefoto, Insidefoto / Alamy / Profimedia

Antonio Conte has reportedly emerged as an option for Man United should they decide to part ways with under pressure boss Michael Carrick.

Man United’s start to the 2026-27 season hasn’t gone quite as planned, with just one win from their opening four Premier League games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The albeit controversial 1-0 defeat to ten-men Man City in the first Manchester derby seems to have put some real pressure on Carrick.

According to Corriere della Sera, via Calciomercato, Conte, 57, has emerged as an option for Man United should they decide to sack him.

Carrick signed a new deal only months ago, running to June 2029, having taken over from Ruben Amorim last January and guiding the club into the Champions League.

Conte has been out of work since leaving Napoli in the summer and has plenty of Premier League experience, winning it with Chelsea in 2016/17.

Check out the latest football prediction site here.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMichael CarrickAntonio ConteManchester United

Related Articles

Man United lineup v Brighton: Confirmed team news as Carrick faces Luke Shaw decision

Michael Carrick confident on Carlos Baleba's Man United debut date

EXCLUSIVE: Owen claims calls for Michael Carrick to be sacked are "crazy" and "ridiculous"