Collyer appreciates praise from senior Man Utd teammate Lisandro

Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer admits he appreciates the support of senior teammate Lisandro Martinez.

Lisandro has declared Collyer a "big example of the young generation".

In response, Collyer told the club's website: “You can’t really ask for anything more than that.

“That’s coming from a World Cup winner! And Licha is another name that’s massively helped me, in training every day, around the building, to express myself, giving me little tips on the pitch and helping me through games.

"He’s another one that’s really helped me.”

Asked if he thinks Lisandro sees the same attitude he possesses in him, Collyer replied: "That’s what I’d hope, because he’s got a great attitude, he strives for everything, so I’d hope he sees that in me as well.”

