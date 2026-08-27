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Cole Palmer admits that Chelsea have a 'different energy' this season

Cole Palmer admits that Chelsea have a 'different energy' this season
Cole Palmer admits that Chelsea have a 'different energy' this seasonAdam Davy, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer believes the club have a 'different energy' this season following a dismal 2025-26.

Last season was one to forget for Chelsea, being demolished 7-2 on aggregate by PSG in the Champions League and finishing tenth in the Premier League.

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The arrival of new manager Xabi Alonso, along with a busy transfer window in terms of incomings and outgoings, has seemingly changed the mood at Stamford Bridge, however.

Chelsea are two wins from their first two games of the new season, and superstar forward Palmer, 24, is loving life.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the comfortable 2-0 EFL Cup win over Luton on Thursday, Palmer admitted there is a ‘different energy’ about the club this season.

"It was difficult, we knew what they were going to do. No matter who you play against at any level, if a team sits back behind the ball, it is going to be difficult, but credit to Luton, they were good and it was a tough game," he said.

On how he is feeling: "I'm feeling good. Just about kicking on now and maintaining the level."

On what he has learned from Xabi Alonso: "He was a top player himself, so he's telling me little bits, what positions to pick up and especially before the game, to look at the opposition and where we can hurt them."

On the mix of youth and experience: "The new lads that have come in and even the lads that have been here, last season wasn't good enough, so I think everyone has had a look at themselves and it feels like there is a different energy coming into the season."

On what the new energy can bring: "Hopefully wins, trophies, that's the ultimate aim. We know it's early days, but we keep pushing on. The gaffer has already said to us in every game and every competition we're there to win it essentially."

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