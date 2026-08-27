Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer has revealed the difference in his game now that Xabi Alonso has taken over from Enzo Maresca.

Alonso took over at Chelsea earlier in the summer, and the West Londoners are already looking more fluid in attack than they did under Maresca and then Liam Rosenior.

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Chelsea’s front three of Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers, and Palmer all got on the scoresheet as they beat Fulham 3-2 in their first Premier League game of the season on Monday (August 24).

Speaking to Sky Sports, Palmer admitted he wouldn’t have made the run for his goal last season because it wouldn’t have been deemed a ‘safe zone.’

When asked about how Alonso has changed his game, Palmer said: “He just said I'd have more freedom to drift about the pitch.

“Just like you saw with the goal I scored. Last season, I wouldn't have even made that run because it's not a 'safe zone'.

“But he's saying move across that zone, drop into play, come get on the ball, create and just do what you do.”