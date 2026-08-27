Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

EFL Cup third round draw: Liverpool host Spurs as Man United face Brighton

Sources: Michael Carrick's Man United left back plans revealed

Arsenal eye double player swap in final Alvarez transfer offer

'Family reasons' block Alvarez from Premier League return at Arsenal

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Champions League draw LIVE: League Phase fixtures determined for 36 contenders

Transfer News LIVE: Tottenham sign Marmoush, Villa agree fee to sign Jackson

Flashscore sources: Man Utd face left-back dilemma but Carrick has total faith in Shaw

'Safe zone' - Palmer reveals difference between Alonso and Maresca at Chelsea

'Safe zone' - Palmer reveals difference between Alonso and Maresca at Chelsea
'Safe zone' - Palmer reveals difference between Alonso and Maresca at ChelseaREUTERS

Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer has revealed the difference in his game now that Xabi Alonso has taken over from Enzo Maresca.

Alonso took over at Chelsea earlier in the summer, and the West Londoners are already looking more fluid in attack than they did under Maresca and then Liam Rosenior.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chelsea’s front three of Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers, and Palmer all got on the scoresheet as they beat Fulham 3-2 in their first Premier League game of the season on Monday (August 24).

Speaking to Sky Sports, Palmer admitted he wouldn’t have made the run for his goal last season because it wouldn’t have been deemed a ‘safe zone.’

When asked about how Alonso has changed his game, Palmer said: “He just said I'd have more freedom to drift about the pitch. 

“Just like you saw with the goal I scored. Last season, I wouldn't have even made that run because it's not a 'safe zone'. 

“But he's saying move across that zone, drop into play, come get on the ball, create and just do what you do.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueCole PalmerXabi AlonsoEnzo MarescaChelsea

Related Articles

Chelsea plan second striker sale as Delap heads to Nottingham Forest

Louis Saha says "Alonso can win the title with Chelsea this season" if he fixes one thing

Palmer sends cold message to the Premier League: Did you not watch the game? I'm ready