Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG chief Campos sets record straight on bids for Osimhen and Yamal
REVEALED: Osimhen was offered to Arsenal before Galatasaray move
DONE DEAL: Overy, Lusale signings cleared for Man Utd
Man Utd chief Berrada key in decision over Branthwaite price

Clean start! Sterling gets baptised days after Arsenal move

Clean start! Sterling gets baptised days after Arsenal move
Clean start! Sterling gets baptised days after Arsenal moveAction Plus
Just days after leaving Chelsea for Arsenal, Raheem Sterling has been baptised.

The England attacker was baptised last weekend in a ceremony at a London Caribbean Baptist church.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A source close to the star told The Sun: “Raheem said a few words which were incredibly powerful and moving.

"He understood this was a public declaration of his faith and an opportunity to cleanse himself of any ego, or bad habits of the past.”

Sterling is in line to make his Gunners debut today against Tottenham.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSterling RaheemArsenalChelseaTottenham