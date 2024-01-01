Clean start! Sterling gets baptised days after Arsenal move

Just days after leaving Chelsea for Arsenal, Raheem Sterling has been baptised.

The England attacker was baptised last weekend in a ceremony at a London Caribbean Baptist church.

A source close to the star told The Sun: “Raheem said a few words which were incredibly powerful and moving.

"He understood this was a public declaration of his faith and an opportunity to cleanse himself of any ego, or bad habits of the past.”

Sterling is in line to make his Gunners debut today against Tottenham.