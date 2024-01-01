Clayton pens new West Ham deal

West Ham United defender Regan Clayton has signed a new two-year contract.

Clayton, 19, has been with the Irons since he was 10 years of age.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” he told whufc.com. “Being here since Under-10s, this extension takes me to over a decade at the Club I’ve always supported and grown up on."

Clayton has been working his way back from an April knee injury.

“With my injury, this contract extension has given me such a huge boost,” he continued. “The recovery process is a long one and the new contract has given me a massive lift in terms of confidence.

"Although I love watching the boys play, I’m really itching to get back on the pitch with them. So far, the rehab has been going well, the staff are highly-skilled and they are great people to be around, which makes the process easier.”