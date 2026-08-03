Christos Tzolis confident of seizing instant Arsenal starting spot

Arsenal moved quickly in the summer transfer market following the departure of Leandro Trossard with a £34M swoop for Christos Tzolis.

Greece international Tzolis had developed into one of Europe most sought after players on the back of scoring 42 goals in two seasons at Club Brugge.

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The 24-year-old grabbed the opportunity put forward by the defending Premier League champions despite the ongoing rumours over a blockbuster bid incoming from them for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Trossard's exit has freed up a space on the left side of Arsenal's attack, with Gabriel Martinelli also potentially moving on, and that powered Mikel Arteta's determination to wrap up a deal for Tzolis.

Rumours over Vini Jr are not impacting Arsenal's newest recruit, who bagged a debut goal in the preseason win over Girona, and he's ready to go straight in into the team once the league campaign begins later this month.

"I'm only thinking how I can improve and settle as fast as possible. I have an opportunity to train directly with the team from the beginning of the season, to play the friendlies and then the official games.

"This is a chance to play directly from the beginning - and then it's up to me to show the qualities and what I can bring in the team. I'm pretty confident I will show it in the next games."

Arsenal take on Real Betis in Dublin in their next preseason outing on August 5th at the Aviva Stadium.