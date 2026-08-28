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Cherki explains stunning goal as Man City cruise past Palace

Cherki explains stunning goal as Man City cruise past Palace
Cherki explains stunning goal as Man City cruise past PalaceKatie Chan / Actionplus / Profimedia

Rayan Cherki credited pure instinct for his sublime first goal in Manchester City’s 4-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring with a looping header, maintaining his remarkable record of scoring in every league appearance against the Eagles.

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Cherki then doubled City’s advantage in spectacular fashion, displaying outstanding balance.

He has now registered four goal involvements in City’s opening two Premier League matches.

“It’s my instinct, you know. I’m very happy for the win today,” Cherki told City website.

“My performance was so and so, because in the first half we couldn’t find the space.

“When I saw Enzo was going to change me, I didn’t like that and I need to show them that I want to play and want to score and give assists for Erling.”

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Premier LeagueRayan CherkiManchester CityCrystal Palace

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