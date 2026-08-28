Man City star Haaland extends remarkable Crystal Palace record

Erling Haaland opened his Premier League scoring account for the new season by putting Manchester City ahead against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Norwegian striker struck in the 43rd minute, rising highest inside a crowded penalty area to power a header into the corner following sustained pressure from the visitors.

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Haaland also caught the eye before kick-off after unveiling a shorter haircut, having trimmed his trademark long blonde locks during the summer break.

The goal extended his extraordinary record against Crystal Palace. The Norway international has now scored in all five of his visits to Selhurst Park, while his overall Premier League record against the Eagles is even more impressive.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has found the net in all six of his Premier League appearances against Palace, scoring nine goals in total.