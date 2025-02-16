Kairat Almaty chief Boranbaev: Chelsea coach will work here for 2 years with Satpayev

Kairat Almaty chief Kairat Boranbaev says a Chelsea coach will live and work at the club over the next two years.

The Blues coach will be training new signing Dastan Satpayev, who will spend the next two years on-loan with Kairat before moving to London.

Boranbaev told Sport-Express: "Satpayev is not a UK citizen. At the same time, Chelsea for two years sends a coach to Kairat who will work with Dastan under the Londoners program within our club, to bring him to the age of 18.

"We will coordinate his participation in matches with the coach from Chelsea. The specialist will live at our base. The Londoners pay for all this.

"I can only say one thing. This is the biggest transfer in the history of Kazakhstani football. Money goes directly to our club."