Chelsea prepare offer for Barcelona defender Kounde

Chelsea are reportedly preparing an £83.4m bid for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde this summer.

The 26-year-old Frenchman has long been on the Blues’ radar, dating back to his Sevilla days.

Spanish outlet Diario Sport claims Barcelona have no intention of selling Kounde, who has a £834m release clause in his deal until 2027.

Additionally, the report suggests Kounde is happy at the Nou Camp and may even sign a contract extension.

The Frenchman is a key member of coach Hansi Flick's plans.

