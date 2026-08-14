Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Villa close in on Suzuki as Juve push for Martinez, Cancelo back to Barca

Chelsea won't back down from £120M valuation of Enzo Fernandez as 5pm deadline approaches

Chelsea won't back down from £120M valuation of Enzo Fernandez as 5pm deadline approaches
Chelsea won't back down from £120M valuation of Enzo Fernandez as 5pm deadline approachesREUTERS

Chelsea will only sell Enzo Fernandez for £120M as Manchester City as today's deadline approaches.

Real Madrid publicly distanced themselves from a move for Fernández last month despite the Argentina international teasing a move to Los Blancos as he tried to forge a move away from West London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

City are in talks with Lille for Ayyoub Bouaddi who is set to replace Rodri who will join Madrid’s rivals Barcelona over the coming weeks. Despite this, the Premier League side are still chasing Fernandez as the clock ticks down. 

Fabrizio Romano gave an update on the Fernandez situation on Friday morning, revealing that the Blues will not accept any offer lower than £120M. 

“Crucial hours ahead for Enzo Fernández future as Chelsea insist they will not sell him after 5pm UK time today. 

“Man City have been in regular contact with Enzo’s camp for days and in last 24h too. 

“Chelsea also insist on £120m price.” 

Last season Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League and ended the campaign without a trophy after losing the FA Cup final to Manchester City. 

Fernandez is keen to leave, but Chelsea do not intend to sell the midfielder in this window or the winter window unless their huge valuation is met. 

City have already signed Elliot Anderson for around £116M from Nottingham Forest, making another huge deal unlikely but possible for the side who are also set to lose Tijjani Reijnders to Al-Qadsiah. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueEnzo FernandezChelseaManchester CityFootball transfers

Related Articles

Chelsea inform Man City of tight Enzo Fernandez transfer deadline

Sources: Chelsea ready to demand huge fee for wantaway Enzo Fernandez

Man City's stance on Barcelona's aggressive pursuit of Rodri revealed