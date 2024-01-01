Chelsea winger Mudryk changes agents

ProStar Football Agency has announced the addition of Chelsea FC’s rising talent, Mykhaylo Mudryk, to its already extensive roster of players.

Established in 2014 by Ukrainian agent and CEO Vadim Shabliy, ProStar has quickly risen to prominence within the football world, managing over 600 athletes, including many of Ukraine's brightest footballers.

At just 23 years old, Mudryk is already recognized as one of the top young talents in European football. Having joined Chelsea in January of 2023, for €70 Million from Shakhtar Donetsk, Mudryk’s decision to partner with ProStar marks a significant new chapter in his career, as he aligns himself with a top-tier agency known for its deep roots in Ukrainian football and its growing influence across Europe.

ProStar's clients include many well-known names in Ukrainian football, such as Shakhtar Donetsk stars Giorgi Sudakov and Mykola Matvienko, Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko, Brentford’s Yegor Yarmolyuk, Dynamo Kyiv’s Mykola Shaparenko, and Genoa’s Ruslan Malinovskiy, Dynamo Kyiv’s Andriy Yarmolenko, among many other Ukrainian internationals.

Vadim Shabliy, CEO of ProStar, expressed his delight towards the start of this partnership: “I’m glad Mykhaylo became our client and joined the ProStar team. On our side, we are willing to help and support the player. Also, I would like to point out that ProStar is currently undergoing a reorganization and expansion process, which contributes to our development and entering into new football markets. We discussed all the details and reached a mutual agreement with Mykhaylo. I am absolutely convinced that the cooperation with him will be mutually profitable, fruitful, and long-term.”

Building on its strong foundation in Ukraine, the agency is now actively expanding its reach across Europe and other emerging football markets.