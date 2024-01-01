Chelsea winger may struggle to leave this summer

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke may not have an easy route out of the club this summer.

Previous reports had suggested that Newcastle United were ready to put in a bid.

However, Fabrizio Romano states that a deal to sell Miguel Almiron to Charlotte FC has collapsed.

That means Newcastle may not have the squad space or PSR room to do a deal for Madueke.

Manager Eddie Howe is keen to make the swap, as Madueke is younger and faster.

However, the club may have to retain Almiron for at least one more season, while pushing forward any move for Madueke.