Brighton keeper Hurzeler eager to praise Verbruggen after victory over Chelsea

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was eager to highlight Bart Verbruggen after victory over Chelsea last night.

The Seagulls won 3-0, with goalkeeper Verbruggen creating the opener for Kaoru Mitoma.

Hurzeler said, “I think special things like that, you don’t see really often. But he (Mitoma) works really hard. He is fully committed to the club.

“He tries to improve himself every day, he is very professional.

“Then on top of that, he is able to do special things like this.

“I also wanted to mention Bart Verbruggen’s assist. It was a great pass and a great reaction from him. He showed personality, he showed character after he made a mistake last weekend.”