Chelsea winger Madueke: England call always an honour

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is proud to be back in the England squad this week.

Speaking ahead of last night's Nations League defeat to Greece at Wembley, Madueke says Three Lions selection is an "honour".

"I’m honoured to be back in the squad," Madueke opened.

"It’s always an honour to play for your country and it’s one of the best squads in the world, so it’s always an honour to be a part of it. You have to keep doing as well for your club in order for you to get called up to your country, so I’m really pleased.

"My England debut was great. First and foremost, we won the game, but assisting the second goal was special, especially assisting Harry (Kane) on that historical night for him. I was very pleased and hopefully there are more great memories in an England shirt." 

