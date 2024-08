Chelsea winger Madueke brands Wolverhampton as "s***"

Ahead of today's clash at Molineux against Wolves, a post on Madueke's Instagram emerged branding the city as "s***".

The post was quickly deleted, with Madueke then posting an explanation.

"Damn wrong Instagram account. You lot are too fast," he declared.

Londoner Madueke spent time in Holland with PSV Eindhoven before returning to England with Chelsea last year.