Chelsea wing-back Cucurella explains pulling back from social media

Paul Vegas
Chelsea wing-back Marc Cucurella admits he no longer uses social media.

Cucurella decided to pull back after criticism came his way last season.

He told Marca: "I used to have Twitter and now I don't.

"There was a time when I quit Instagram because you are there and a lot of things come out. You learn from everything.

"Thanks to this you understand that neither the day you play well are you the best, nor the day you play badly are you the worst. You have to have a balance.

"I had just played very well and I had to live through a few tough months."

