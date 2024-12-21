Chelsea fullback Cucurella: Germany needed to find an excuse

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella has taken aim at Germany's players after last summer's Euros.

Cucurella helped Spain win the tournament, though there was controversy in their win against hosts Germany regarding a potential hand-ball against the fullback.

The incident occured in extra-time and was waved away by the match officials, leaving the host nation furious.

But Cucurella recalled to Marca: "They think they were eliminated because of it, but there was still a lot of time to go and they should have taken the penalty... We could also have said that (Toni) Kroos should have been sent off.

"In the end, when you lose, you always look for something to complain about, but that's football and you can't do anything about it. Once it happened, it happened. They complained about it and that was it."