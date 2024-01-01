Chelsea U21 coach Coelho delighted with Morgan, George in victory over Middlesbrough

Chelsea U21 coach Filipe Coelho was pleased with their recent win against Middlesbrough.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan scored a hat-trick in the 3-1 win, with Tyrique George creating two of the converted chances.

Coelho told the club's website: "I'm seeing that mentality appearing in every player. The team’s connection shows that we are on a path to achieve even more good things in the future. You can see the connection on the pitch as well.

"Tyrique connects really well with Jimmy-Jay, and their bond on the field was evident in the two goals we scored. The bond between our wide areas, such as with Josh (Acheampong) and Ato (Ampah), was very good. Although I can highlight individuals, it was a collective effort.

"Our defence delivered a strong performance and impressed me with their excellent communication. They managed situations well and made smart decisions.

"The connection and movements we promoted in those areas were very good and special. As I’ve said before, we play as a team, not as individuals."