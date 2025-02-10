Chelsea swoop for ex-rugby league star Isa

Former Rugby League star Willie Isa is set to join Chelsea after announcing his retirement from the sport, surprising fans with his abrupt decision.

The Samoan, who recently signed a one-year extension with Wigan Warriors, has now opted for a career shift ahead of the 2025 season.

Isa, a three-time Super League champion, will not be playing football but has been appointed as Chelsea’s player support and development officer.

His new role will involve working closely with the club's head of men’s operations and welfare, Kevin Campello, focusing on player welfare and development.

Known for his leadership during his Rugby League career, Isa will now bring those skills to Stamford Bridge in this unexpected move, per The Mail.