Chelsea striker Jackson happy with Palace goal: But that late chance...

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson was happy scoring in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace yesterday.

Jackson struck a second goal in two games for the Blues on Sunday.

"It was fantastic counter-attack," the Senegalese recalled to chelseafc.com.

"We train on this every time at the training ground, so we know exactly what we need to do on the pitch as well."

Jackson also recalled his injury-time opening: "It was a great chance to win the game.

"It was the last minute, I was a little bit tired, but I made the run and hopefully next time I will score one like this."

He continued: "We’re a little bit disappointed to drop points because we should have won the game. We had many chances, and they were defending so low. We’re not happy with the point but it’s better than losing.

"We just have to fight for the next one, forget the past and try to concentrate on the next games we have."