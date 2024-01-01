Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with victory at West Ham: Jackson was fantastic

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was delighted with their 3-0 win at West Ham in Saturday's early kickoff.

Nicolas Jackson struck twice, with Cole Palmer also scoring in the comfortable win.

Maresca later said: "Especially with the performance (I am delighted) and the three points, that is the most important thing. Also, a clean sheet, so it has been a complete performance. We are very happy."

"Many things, to be honest (has been key to the impressive start). It's probably the way the players are buying the idea and the different style. Since I arrived, that has been top. The way we are working off the ball.

"Today, the performance from Nicolas and Cole was top; not only because they scored but we prepared the game expecting three against two because they build with three players and we expect that. The way they work off the ball has been top. If we understand that we need that and with the desire, we can probably build something important.

"I think we are on the right path, the right direction. But this is a long journey. Because we won today and we are in a good moment, it looks like everything is fine but not everything is fine.

"We could attack better, we could defend better, but it is just a matter of time. The most important thing is how the players buy (into my ideas) since we have worked together."

On two-goal Jackson, he added: "Fantastic. In terms of numbers, goals and assists since I arrived, he is doing well. Off the ball, he is working hard. If a player misses one or two chances, it doesn't mean he is not playing well. It can happen. All players miss chances.

"What is important is the complete performance."