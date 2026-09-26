Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Haaland pulled from Norway press conference amid Man City case

Man United draw up three-man defender shortlist as Yoro's future hangs in the balance

McCarthy revisits Kenya FA problems and calls for accountability

Who would win Premier League title if Man City are stripped?

Most read on Flashscore News

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Who would be the new Premier League champions if Man City are stripped of titles?

Turmoil in Danish camp as captain Hojbjerg apologises for comments after Norway defeat

Zidane admits Mbappe likely to miss France's next three matches after injuring knee

Hasselbaink reveals "things will naturally be better" once one Chelsea midfielder returns

Hasselbaink reveals "things will naturally be better" once one Chelsea midfielder returns
Hasselbaink reveals "things will naturally be better" once one Chelsea midfielder returnsČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Dennis Goodwin

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has spoken on how Moises Caicedo could fix Chelsea once he returns from injury.

Chelsea have conceded 12 goals in their opening five Premier League games and currently sit 10th in the table following their 3-0 defeat to Brentford before the international break.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Blues are eight points behind leaders Manchester City, and still haven't kept a league clean sheet under Xabi Alonso, who is under increasing pressure as manager.

Defensive issues have become a real issue for the side but the international break gives the side a break and a chance for injured players to recover before the side comes back to face Bournemouth.

Speaking to Sportsmole via MrQ, Hasselbaink revealed that the return of Caicedo to the fold could be a game changer for Alonso.

"I think that when Caicedo is back, a top Caicedo, things will naturally be better because he's a top player. When you have top players on the pitch, it will help the team massively, of course.

"But I don't think that it is only about Caicedo.

"I think it's about the whole team. It's the whole defensive unit. Caicedo will help it for sure, but also Reece James will help it. And it's not about only those two players. It's a collective responsibility."

Caicedo has played just 14 minutes competitively this season and was subsequently left out of Ecuador's latest squad, with fitness concerns still being managed.

Reports state he could return after the international break in what would be a major boost to the side who could move into the top 6 with a win over the Cherries depending on other results.

Mentions
Moises CaicedoJimmy Floyd HasselbainkReece JamesChelseaPremier League

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says sacking Alonso is unthinkable despite poor start

Chelsea manager Alonso explains Pedro and James absences for Brentford clash

Chelsea lineup v Brentford: Confirmed team news as Alonso hopes for a crucial 3 points