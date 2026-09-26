Hasselbaink reveals "things will naturally be better" once one Chelsea midfielder returns

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has spoken on how Moises Caicedo could fix Chelsea once he returns from injury.

Chelsea have conceded 12 goals in their opening five Premier League games and currently sit 10th in the table following their 3-0 defeat to Brentford before the international break.

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The Blues are eight points behind leaders Manchester City, and still haven't kept a league clean sheet under Xabi Alonso, who is under increasing pressure as manager.

Defensive issues have become a real issue for the side but the international break gives the side a break and a chance for injured players to recover before the side comes back to face Bournemouth.

Speaking to Sportsmole via MrQ, Hasselbaink revealed that the return of Caicedo to the fold could be a game changer for Alonso.

"I think that when Caicedo is back, a top Caicedo, things will naturally be better because he's a top player. When you have top players on the pitch, it will help the team massively, of course.

"But I don't think that it is only about Caicedo.

"I think it's about the whole team. It's the whole defensive unit. Caicedo will help it for sure, but also Reece James will help it. And it's not about only those two players. It's a collective responsibility."

Caicedo has played just 14 minutes competitively this season and was subsequently left out of Ecuador's latest squad, with fitness concerns still being managed.

Reports state he could return after the international break in what would be a major boost to the side who could move into the top 6 with a win over the Cherries depending on other results.